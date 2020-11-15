Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 579.28% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

HTBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

