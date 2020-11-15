Hecla Mining (HL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0025.

HL opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.27. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.