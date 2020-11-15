HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.50

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and traded as high as $13.88. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 19,198 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HeidelbergCement AG will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

About HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.