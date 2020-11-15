Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report $143.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.40 million and the highest is $145.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $180.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $604.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $606.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $629.72 million, with estimates ranging from $629.40 million to $630.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 120,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $497.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

