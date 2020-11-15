Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSDT opened at $0.39 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

