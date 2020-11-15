Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSDT opened at $0.39 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Earnings History for Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit