Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells $423,358.65 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HES opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Hess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.