HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, November 17th

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, November 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 26th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

HPR stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. HighPoint Resources has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPR. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 249,286 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.