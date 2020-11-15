Holo (HOT) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Holo token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Liqui. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $80.93 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00174084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00969917 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00221087 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00097117 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00375421 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,760,920,521 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Binance, ABCC, OOOBTC, WazirX, Liqui, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.