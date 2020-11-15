Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,396. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $29,536.00. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 42,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.