Hvivo (LON:HVO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.80

Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and traded as low as $16.25. Hvivo shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 79,622 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

Hvivo Company Profile (LON:HVO)

hVIVO plc, a specialty biopharma company, provides medical and scientific research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. The company is developing a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, asthma exacerbation, and human rhinovirus.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hvivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hvivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.