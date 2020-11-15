Hvivo (LON:HVO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.80

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and traded as low as $16.25. Hvivo shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 79,622 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

Hvivo Company Profile (LON:HVO)

hVIVO plc, a specialty biopharma company, provides medical and scientific research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. The company is developing a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, asthma exacerbation, and human rhinovirus.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hvivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hvivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit