HYCON (HYC) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $646,156.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00132798 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000500 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,013,979,850 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,005,340 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

