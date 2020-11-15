HyperCash Price Tops $0.80 (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004991 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $35.91 million and $5.36 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00174069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00027582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00971951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00221068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00096977 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00376151 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,881,958 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Allcoin, Binance, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

