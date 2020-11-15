HyperQuant (HQT) Market Capitalization Tops $70,240.23

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $70,240.23 and $3,160.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDAX and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00174069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00027582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00971951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00221068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00096977 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00376151 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Hotbit, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

