IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Head-To-Head Review

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAMGOLD and Golden Star Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.07 billion 1.57 -$412.60 million ($0.04) -88.25 Golden Star Resources $264.74 million 1.65 -$67.43 million $0.16 24.63

Golden Star Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD. IAMGOLD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Star Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Golden Star Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -32.46% 0.47% 0.30% Golden Star Resources -41.29% -189.63% 9.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IAMGOLD and Golden Star Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 1 6 5 0 2.33 Golden Star Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

IAMGOLD presently has a consensus target price of $5.97, suggesting a potential upside of 68.98%. Golden Star Resources has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.36%. Given Golden Star Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Star Resources is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Golden Star Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Star Resources beats IAMGOLD on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Rouyn gold project in Quebec. IAMGOLD Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

