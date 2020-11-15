IDEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $152,429.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $23.92 million and approximately $152,429.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00174069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00027582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00971951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00221068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00096977 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00376151 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,123,329 tokens. IDEX's official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

