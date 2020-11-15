iExec RLC (RLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.60 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $82.57 million and $7.60 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00006456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Binance and Gatecoin. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

