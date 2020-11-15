II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Sells $504,614.80 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Howard H. Xia sold 8,620 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $504,614.80.

Shares of IIVI opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -540.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in II-VI by 30.6% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in II-VI by 8.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in II-VI by 25.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in II-VI by 98.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.07.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

