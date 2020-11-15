ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0451

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $473,966.91 and approximately $6.35 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000394 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000072 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,505,467 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

