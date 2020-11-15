Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.40, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 750,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $7,591,356.36. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $5,882,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,341,916 shares of company stock worth $13,618,336. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Immersion by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Immersion by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

