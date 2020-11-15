IMV (NYSE:IMV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMV (NYSE:IMV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:IMV opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

