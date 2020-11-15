Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €22.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.68 ($30.21).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

