Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Trimmed by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267,988 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $18,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,087,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,923,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

