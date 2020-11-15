InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) & Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Critical Survey

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 6.24% 24.54% 7.00% Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86%

InfuSystem has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.26, suggesting that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and Restoration Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $81.11 million 3.45 $1.36 million N/A N/A Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 3.87 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -2.42

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Restoration Robotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of InfuSystem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InfuSystem and Restoration Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A Restoration Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

InfuSystem beats Restoration Robotics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

