InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
INMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.20.
NASDAQ:INMD opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.11.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $25,214,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 664,492.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after buying an additional 657,848 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth about $18,492,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 206.1% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 143.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 628,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after buying an additional 370,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
