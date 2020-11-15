InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

INMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.20.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.11.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $25,214,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 664,492.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after buying an additional 657,848 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth about $18,492,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 206.1% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 143.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 628,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after buying an additional 370,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

