Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $8.18. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 75,125 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.65. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.