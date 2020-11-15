Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INZY. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inozyme Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,169,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,263,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $5,164,000.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

