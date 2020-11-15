Insider Selling: Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) COO Sells $586,600.00 in Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00.

ECHO opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.11 million, a P/E ratio of 120.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth about $13,936,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth about $12,701,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after buying an additional 456,160 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 450,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 194,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth about $4,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECHO. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

