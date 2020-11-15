Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $399,500.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPO opened at $79.27 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 818.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,927.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.