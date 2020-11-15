Insider Selling: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Sells $529,608.47 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HASI opened at $49.75 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,491 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 355,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 416,949 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $31,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

