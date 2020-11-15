Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $484,200.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $484,200.00.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.14. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 2.63.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.