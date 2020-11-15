Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INSM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Insmed stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,000. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Insmed by 51.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 79.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 104,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $7,512,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

