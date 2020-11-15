Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Lifted to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISNPY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ISNPY stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

