Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 97.93, a current ratio of 97.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $582.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

