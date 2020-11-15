iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 794.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 5.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $23,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 41,291,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266,614 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7,798.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,399,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,610,807. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

