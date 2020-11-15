iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,463,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 103,737 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

Shares of IBDS opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $27.64.

