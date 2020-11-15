iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Stake Raised by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 66.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDT opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

