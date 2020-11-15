iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $708,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,060.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after buying an additional 132,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.