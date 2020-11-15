iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Lifted by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 133.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 70,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

