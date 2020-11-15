iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Lifted by Cim LLC

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 133.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 70,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit