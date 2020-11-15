iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Reduced by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,207 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,730. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.