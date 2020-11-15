Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.72

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and traded as high as $9.04. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 4,303 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

