Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00268.

Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend by 141.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

