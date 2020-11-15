iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ITOS stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

