James C. Holly Sells 3,781 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $319.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on BSRR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.