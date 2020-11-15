James J. Filler Acquires 200 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 851,889 shares in the company, valued at $67,299,231. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

CNBKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

