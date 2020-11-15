Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Issues Earnings Results

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, reports. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $35.33 on Friday. Jamf has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Mizuho started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

