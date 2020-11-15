Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, reports. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $35.33 on Friday. Jamf has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Mizuho started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Jamf Company Profile

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit