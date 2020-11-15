Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.35.

JHG opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

