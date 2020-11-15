John Raymond Murphy Sells 200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $461.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.41 and its 200-day moving average is $440.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.