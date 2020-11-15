John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $209.12

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $209.12 and traded as low as $201.50. John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) shares last traded at $208.30, with a volume of 1,597,342 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 333.82 ($4.36).

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.12.

In other news, insider David Kemp acquired 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,159.56 ($5,434.49). Also, insider Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66). Insiders bought a total of 6,263 shares of company stock worth $1,337,730 in the last quarter.

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit