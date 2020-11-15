Johonna Marie Pelletier Sells 456 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $42,845.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $364,658.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.