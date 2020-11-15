Joshua Schechter Buys 1,500 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

BBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

